Everything You Love

Home is wherever you leave

everything you love

and never question that it will

be there when you return.

...Leo Christopher



Katniss is sitting in a chair on the front porch. I use to sit with her there 4 years ago to keep her company. That was when I found out she had been left behind when her family moved. I would leave wet food/water for her twice a day when we found out she was also pregnant. She was very sweet and trusting.



