Photo 1301
Are You Staring at My Derrière?
If the bee disappears
from the surface
of the earth
man would have
no more than
four years to live.
...Albert Einstein
https://friendsoftheearth.uk/bees/why-do-we-need-bees
24th July 2020
24th Jul 20
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
1301
photos
215
followers
104
following
356% complete
1301
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
22nd July 2020 1:46pm
Tags
purple
bee
flying
stems
agapanthus
peter-pans
