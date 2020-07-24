Previous
Are You Staring at My Derrière? by gardenfolk
Photo 1301

Are You Staring at My Derrière?

If the bee disappears
from the surface
of the earth
man would have
no more than
four years to live.
...Albert Einstein

https://friendsoftheearth.uk/bees/why-do-we-need-bees
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Photo Details

