Previous
Next
Their Eyes Speak by gardenfolk
Photo 1302

Their Eyes Speak

Animals can't
speak but
their eyes speak
for them.
...Sarita Mishra

Katniss can roll over, give me that look and I am putty in her paws. She is asking for some love and attention. Of course she gets what she wants. Irresistible...

Nice on Black.
25th July 2020 25th Jul 20

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
356% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

PhylM-S ace
No doubt! What a beauty
July 26th, 2020  
Elyse Klemchuk
Hello, gorgeous Katniss! Happy Cat-urday! 💚
July 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise