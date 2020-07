Nature bestowsits majestic charmon us whenthe sky turns pink....Lone WolfThis was taken on a day trip to Petaluma and Santa Rosa about a year ago. I visited Mrs. Grossman's sticker factory, the Charles Schultz Museum, Corrick's Stationary, Gallery and Gifts. Then, had a nice dinner at Cafe Zazzle before heading home. It was a very fun road trip and feels like the good old days. I took this photo before leaving Petaluma, CA.