Than My Own Backyard

If I ever go looking for

my heart's desire again

I won't look any further

than my own backyard.

...the Wizard of Oz



We already have what we need. We might even already have what we want. We just have to discover how to appreciate it. Of all the inspirational quotes from the Wizard of Oz, this one makes us the happiest to sit back and reflect on how much we've been given in our lives and it reminds us how truly grateful we should be.