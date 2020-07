Don't wait for someoneto bring you flowers.Plant your own garden anddecorate your own soul....Luther BurbankAbout the only place I go when I do decide to venture out is the grocery store. So I bought myself a treat...pretty coral pink roses and baby's breath from Trader Joe's. They have been a cheerful addition.Coral roses signify enthusiasm, desire, fascination and design.Baby's Breath is a symbol of everlasting love, pureness and innocence.