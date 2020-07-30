Previous
Next
They Are Transformed by gardenfolk
Photo 1307

They Are Transformed

Awareness is like the sun.
When it shines on things
they are transformed.
...Thich Nhat Hanh

This was taken from our backyard balcony. We had another 100 degree day. Katniss likes to be outside at any temperature. I did go out to brush her but Sophie Belle and I chose to stay inside.
30th July 2020 30th Jul 20

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
358% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise