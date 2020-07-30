Sign up
Photo 1307
They Are Transformed
Awareness is like the sun.
When it shines on things
they are transformed.
...Thich Nhat Hanh
This was taken from our backyard balcony. We had another 100 degree day. Katniss likes to be outside at any temperature. I did go out to brush her but Sophie Belle and I chose to stay inside.
30th July 2020
30th Jul 20
Tags
sky
,
sunset
,
color
,
trees
,
clouds
,
house
,
silhouette
