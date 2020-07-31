Previous
The Love For All by gardenfolk
Photo 1308

The Love For All

The love for all
living creatures
is the most noble
attribute of man.
...Charles Darwin

I had a dental appointment to have my teeth cleaned in old Fair Oaks. This quaint little town has chickens that roam free. This rooster was first under a car in the parking lot. After my appointment, he was on the grass. I noticed very small pinecones that had fallen in the lawn and when I started to pick them up, the friendly rooster thought I had food. I love feeding animals so I will visit a feed store and next time I go to the dentist, I will feed the chickens. I got a 5 star review on my teeth, bone and gums. After a stressful July, the month ended on a high note.

I got behind posting because on Friday I had a day adventure that lasted 16 hours! A very fun day...more posts to follow regarding it. :)

https://www.sacmag.com/magazine/shopping-in-fair-oaks/
Lou Ann ace
He’s a cutie!
August 3rd, 2020  
