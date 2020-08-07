Sign up
Conscious of Our Treasures
We are most alive
in those moments
when our hearts are
conscious of our treasures.
...Thornton Wilder
The weather was just about perfect today. I sat outside and Katniss was nearby under a chair.
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
Faye Turner
Awe .... beautiful capture
August 6th, 2020
