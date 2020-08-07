Previous
Conscious of Our Treasures by gardenfolk
Photo 1315

Conscious of Our Treasures

We are most alive
in those moments
when our hearts are
conscious of our treasures.
...Thornton Wilder

The weather was just about perfect today. I sat outside and Katniss was nearby under a chair.
