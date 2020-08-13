Previous
Next
By the Seeds That You Plant by gardenfolk
Photo 1321

By the Seeds That You Plant

Don't judge each day
by the harvest you reap but
by the seeds that you plant.
...Robert Louis Stevenson

This is for my friend, Sandy. (@yogi)
I hope you had fun at the sunflower fields in Ohio on your birthday!

https://friendsoftheearth.uk/bees/growing-sunflowers-bees-birds-and-other-wildlife
13th August 2020 13th Aug 20

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
361% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Lovely light!
August 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise