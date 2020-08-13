Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1321
By the Seeds That You Plant
Don't judge each day
by the harvest you reap but
by the seeds that you plant.
...Robert Louis Stevenson
This is for my friend, Sandy. (@yogi)
I hope you had fun at the sunflower fields in Ohio on your birthday!
https://friendsoftheearth.uk/bees/growing-sunflowers-bees-birds-and-other-wildlife
13th August 2020
13th Aug 20
1
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
1321
photos
212
followers
107
following
361% complete
View this month »
1314
1315
1316
1317
1318
1319
1320
1321
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Taken
15th July 2020 9:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bee
,
bloom
,
sunflower
,
natural-bokeh
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely light!
August 14th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close