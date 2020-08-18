Sign up
Photo 1326
Time Spent with Cats
Time spent with cats
is never wasted.
...Sigmund Freud
Katniss is playing indoors with one of her many toys. I added a soft focus and frost to the edit.
18th August 2020
18th Aug 20
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
6th August 2020 12:57am
Tags
eyes
,
toy
,
cat
,
kitty
,
lighting
,
frost
,
fur
,
indoors
,
soft-focus
,
katniss
KV
ace
Beautiful Katniss!
August 18th, 2020
