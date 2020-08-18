Previous
Next
Time Spent with Cats by gardenfolk
Photo 1326

Time Spent with Cats

Time spent with cats
is never wasted.
...Sigmund Freud

Katniss is playing indoors with one of her many toys. I added a soft focus and frost to the edit.
18th August 2020 18th Aug 20

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
363% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
Beautiful Katniss!
August 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise