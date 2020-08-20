Previous
Possibility of Escape by gardenfolk
Possibility of Escape

We need the
possibility of escape
as surely as
we need hope.
...Rolf Potts

Hello 365 friends! I ran away from home on an adventure to Santa Catalina Island. It was time to get away from the heatwave, ants, rats, fires, smoke, broken appliances, Covid quarantine of home and go on an adventure. I decided I could handle a one hour flight and one hour boat ride to go to one of my happy places on Santa Catalina Island. This was taken through the window of our boat in the late afternoon.

The plane was uneventful and not crowded. We had plenty of time between the flight and boat ride so we enjoyed a nice lunch and some shopping before heading to the Catalina Express terminal. We were suppose to go to the Long Beach terminal but somehow ended up at the San Pedro terminal instead. Luckily, we were able to exchange our tickets and hop aboard the next boat. Instead of a one hour trip, it was a two hour trip because it also stopped at Two Harbors on the island. It was the "scenic route" but my friend, who had never been to Catalina got to see more of the island before we finally made it to Avalon.

I need to catch up and post my adventure...12 photos from the 1150 pics I took. There was no time to post while I was gone.
20th August 2020 20th Aug 20

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Louise & Ken ace
Damn Girl!!! I just had a sense...!!!!! We were there, too!!! Took the boat from LB on Sunday morning and were there until our boat left Wed afternoon! I thought about writing but didn't want it to sound like "yea me"... BUT I just had a feeling!!! Next time, I write! (We were in Two Harbors on Mon when a boat came in...didn't linger there...not campers or Hikers! Well again... I just should have reached out! OK...let's look at each other's pictures!
August 29th, 2020  
