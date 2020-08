On Our Boat

Shells sink

Dreams float

Life's good

On our boat.

...Jimmy Buffet



This home in Avalon looks like the bow of a boat or a house boat. The house was built in 1917 and features 1466 sq ft. of living space. It is now a multi-family unit. The price to rent a two bedroom unit is $2200 a month.



We almost went to see a home that is going on the market soon with a terrific view of the bay. It is selling for 2.7 million, fully furnished with golf cart...just for fun! A girl can dream.