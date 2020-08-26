In Love With Paper and Paint

After a thousand watercolors

you will find you have fallen

in love with paper and paint.

...Rex Brandt



I met Diana last September while visiting Catalina. We bonded over the love of dogs and being both creative beings. She is an artist and loves to paint. While staying at her duplex called Pelican Perch, in the heart of Avalon, we had two nights of watercolor lessons and made greeting cards. These three were my best efforts. I love watercolor but it isn't easy. I chose to paint from my photographs...flowers, seahorses and of course, Katniss. The next day we went and made a larger copy of the watercolor to make a matching envelope.



Diana was an excellent teacher, a wonderful artist, kind person and a great host! My attempts don't hold a candle to her artwork but it was great fun!