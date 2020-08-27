change your attitude.

If you can't change itchange your attitude.Maya AngelouIt was so fun to get away and have a change of scenery and environment, especially surrounded by the ocean. Catalina Island is an oasis.Because of restaurants closed to inside dining due to Covid, extra tables have been moved outside. So the beach area that was used for laying out on the sand, has been temporarily taken over by tables.Crescent Street is Avalon's main street for retail, tourist shopping, hotels and restaurants. The colorful homes crowd and cover the hills for the best views of the bay. Only 4,000 people live on Catalina. Tourism is important for their economy and livelihood.Outdoor excursions, outdoor dining and retail are open. The Catalina Museum and Casino tours are closed for now. Sadly, they have permanently closed the Casino movie theater. I am so glad I was able to experience seeing a movie there in September. The incredible acoustics, 43 foot ceiling with lights that look like tiny stars and the hand painted murals are wonderful.