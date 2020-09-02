I've had a good day
when I don't fall
out of the cart.
...Buddy Hackett
A popular thing to do on Catalina Island is to rent a golf cart (pic7) and take the freestyle scenic tour around the island. You drive along the beachfront, passed Lover's Cove and Pebbly Beach (pic3). Up the hillsides, you see the Wrigley Mansion (pic 2&6), stop and take a great photo above Avalon Harbor (pic1&4). You can also drive up to the Wrigley Memorial and Botanical Gardens, the golf course, nature center, old bird park, the zip line course, PK Wrigley's home, the Chimes Tower, Zane Grey Pueblo Hotel and down to the Casino(pic5) and Descanso Beach. It is self guided so you can stop anywhere along the way, take your time and take photos. It costs $100 for 2 hours but at one rental you can get 3 hours for the same price on week days. There are 3 golf cart rentals and they all sell out, so go early. Wave to Louise @weezilou who was staying at beautiful Mt. Ada! :)