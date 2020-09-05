Previous
Just Take a Garden Hose by gardenfolk
Just Take a Garden Hose

Just take a garden hose
with your back to
the sun and spray.
You'll make a rainbow.
...Doug Kelly

I posted Katniss for Saturday. I missed seeing her face.

Katniss is the keeper of the garden hose. She loves to curl up in it. But we will need to use it. We are expecting extreme heat again this weekend...112 degrees! I am looking forward to Fall.
