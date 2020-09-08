Sign up
Spoken Without Sound
Flowers are the music
of the ground,
from earth's lips
spoken without sound.
...Edwin Curran
These pretty yellow trumpet flowers were growing on Santa Catalina Island in the Metropole shopping and dining complex.
We sat outside drinking ice coffee and had various breakfast delights (veggie frittata, asiago bagel sandwich and cinnamon roll) from the Catalina Coffee & Cookie Co.
https://urbanperennials.com/product/suaveolens-yellow-angel-trumpet-plant-brugmansia/
https://www.plant-world-seeds.com/store/view_seed_item/5376?currency=USD&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI26Ws7oPZ6wIVw8DACh387QMKEAQYASABEgKSZvD_BwE
https://www.catcookieco.com/menu
Tags
angels-trumpet
,
brugmansia-suaveolens-yellow-trumpet
