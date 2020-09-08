Previous
Spoken Without Sound by gardenfolk
Spoken Without Sound

Flowers are the music
of the ground,
from earth's lips
spoken without sound.
...Edwin Curran

These pretty yellow trumpet flowers were growing on Santa Catalina Island in the Metropole shopping and dining complex.

We sat outside drinking ice coffee and had various breakfast delights (veggie frittata, asiago bagel sandwich and cinnamon roll) from the Catalina Coffee & Cookie Co.

https://urbanperennials.com/product/suaveolens-yellow-angel-trumpet-plant-brugmansia/

https://www.plant-world-seeds.com/store/view_seed_item/5376?currency=USD&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI26Ws7oPZ6wIVw8DACh387QMKEAQYASABEgKSZvD_BwE

https://www.catcookieco.com/menu


@gardenfolk
