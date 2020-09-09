Previous
Burning Skies by gardenfolk
Burning Skies

Meet me
beneath the
burning skies.
...Anonymous

There are currently 25 major wildfires burning in the state of California. Nearly 14,000 firefighters remain on the line. The air is thick with smoke, ash is falling everywhere, the winds picked up today, many have no power due to "safety power shut offs" and/or been evacuated from their homes. There is a strange orange glow outside. I gladly wore a mask today. The smell of smoke was awful. Even Katniss wanted to stay indoors.

This was taken between the main branches of the pear tree in our backyard. Pretty colors, yet the sky above was filled with smoke and particulate.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/24/us/california-fires.html

https://www.newyorker.com/news/daily-comment/waking-up-from-the-california-dream
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
