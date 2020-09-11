Architecture is a Visual Art

...Julia Morgan



The Catalina Casino is a large gathering facility located in Avalon on Santa Catalina Island, off the coast of Los Angeles in California.



The impressive Art Deco masterpiece was the dream of William Wrigley, Jr. who bought controlling interest of Catalina Island in 1919. Wrigley saw the casino as a way of casting a magical spell on all who arrived. Inside, the casino holds an elaborate ballroom and first theatre in the United States designed specifically for talking pictures.



It is the largest building on the island and the most visible landmark in Avalon Bay which opened on May 29, 1929. I took an informative guided tour in September 2019 and they will be offered again after Covid-19.



