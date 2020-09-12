A successful marriage

A successful marriageisn't the union oftwo perfect people.It's that of two imperfectpeople who havelearned the value offorgiveness and grace....Darlene SchachtToday is our 38th wedding anniversary.This collage contains photos from our 3 visits to Waikiki Beach on the island of Oahu between 2008-2012. They were wonderful anniversary trips and we had a vow renewal ceremony in 2009 on the beach from the Outrigger Beach Resort.This year between the pandemic and now hazardous air quality due to the fires, we will be together celebrating at home. We might share some champagne and a decadent dessert. Cheers!