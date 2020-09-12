Previous
A Successful Marriage by gardenfolk
Photo 1351

A successful marriage
isn't the union of
two perfect people.
It's that of two imperfect
people who have
learned the value of
forgiveness and grace.
...Darlene Schacht

Today is our 38th wedding anniversary.

This collage contains photos from our 3 visits to Waikiki Beach on the island of Oahu between 2008-2012. They were wonderful anniversary trips and we had a vow renewal ceremony in 2009 on the beach from the Outrigger Beach Resort.

This year between the pandemic and now hazardous air quality due to the fires, we will be together celebrating at home. We might share some champagne and a decadent dessert. Cheers!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oahu

http://www.outrigger.com/landing-pages/services/orf-owk-hawaiian-vow-renewal
Richard Brown ace
Congratulations! Lovely shots as well :)
September 12th, 2020  
Babs ace
Lovely collage, happy anniversary.
September 12th, 2020  
