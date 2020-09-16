Previous
I Had a Board Meeting by gardenfolk
I Had a Board Meeting

Sorry I couldn't make it.
I had a board meeting.
...Salt Life

These were some of the toys for rent at the beach on Catalina Island. They have all sorts of water toys...paddle boards, snorkeling and scuba gear, kayaks, boats, jet skis and more.
https://www.lovecatalina.com/things-to-do/
bkb in the city
Great find and shot
September 17th, 2020  
