Photo 1360
Dog Is Such a Very Small Word
Dog is such a very small word
for something that takes up
so much room in your heart.
...Leigh Standley
It's extraordinary how little things become immeasurable love. Here is Sophie Belle with only her second haircut since Covid-19 began.
Nice on Black.
21st September 2020
21st Sep 20
1
1
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
9th September 2020 8:34pm
Tags
black
,
dog
,
schnauzer
,
sophie-belle
,
teacup-size
Sylvia du Toit
A fav for the look in those eyes.
September 21st, 2020
