Previous
Next
Dog Is Such a Very Small Word by gardenfolk
Photo 1360

Dog Is Such a Very Small Word

Dog is such a very small word
for something that takes up
so much room in your heart.
...Leigh Standley

It's extraordinary how little things become immeasurable love. Here is Sophie Belle with only her second haircut since Covid-19 began.
Nice on Black.

21st September 2020 21st Sep 20

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
372% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sylvia du Toit
A fav for the look in those eyes.
September 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise