Photo 1362
Fly Silly Sea Bird
Fly silly sea bird
no dreams can possess you
no voices can blame you
for sun on your wings.
...Joni Mitchell
https://www.nps.gov/chis/learn/nature/seabirds.htm
23rd September 2020
23rd Sep 20
1
0
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
4
1
365
14th September 2020 11:03pm
rock
,
pacific-ocean
,
sea-bird
,
avalon-bay
Maggiemae
ace
Beautiful blue water as well as the ubiquitous sea bird!
September 23rd, 2020
