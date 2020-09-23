Previous
Fly Silly Sea Bird by gardenfolk
Fly Silly Sea Bird

Fly silly sea bird
no dreams can possess you
no voices can blame you
for sun on your wings.
...Joni Mitchell

https://www.nps.gov/chis/learn/nature/seabirds.htm
Maggiemae ace
Beautiful blue water as well as the ubiquitous sea bird!
September 23rd, 2020  
