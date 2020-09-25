Good Neighbors

Good fences make

good neighbors.

...Mending Wall by Robert Frost



This is Peanut, our neighbor. He is 1-2 years old and lives in a house behind us. He moved in March 2020. He has a beautiful park like backyard but I think he would rather be in our yard with Katniss and Sophie for company.



Katniss thinks otherwise. She has had staring contests with him. She has hissed at him. She has chased him back onto and over his fence. She wants to be the queen of her own backyard. But, I think one day they may become cordial/tolerant neighbors. Sophie also wants Peanut to stay on his side of the fence. She already let one kitty stay.



Peanut is a sweet boy and just wants some attention and affection. I don't think he is nearly as loved/spoiled as my Katniss and knows a good thing when he sees it. :)



We are going to have one of our grandson's visit this weekend...busy, busy! He loves animals too so he will enjoy seeing Peanut as well...and the birds, squirrels, Katniss and Sophie Belle.