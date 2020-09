With Good Company

No road is long

with good company.

...Turkish Proverb



We took Sophie Belle with us up to Tahoe. That way she could keep our grand boy, Dillon, company in the back seat. I think they both liked it. Sophie is sitting in her carseat with a fan blowing on her. She turned 13 years young in June and weighs 5 pounds. :)

Dillon took the photo and I cropped it.

Nice on Black.