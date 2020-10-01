Never takeyour eyesoff the target....Author UnknownThis is a Bateleur Eagle, a majestic African predatory bird, that we saw at the Sacramento Zoo. Bateleur is French for tightrope-walker. This name was chosen because of its distinctive aerial acrobatics with its long wings and extra short tail.This raptor is a 31 year old female that was born at the St. Louis Zoo. The female bateleur eagles are larger than the males and have brown feathers on their wings. The males have black feathers.Bateleur eagles are ominously silent birds but they show their mood in other ways. The skin of the eagle changes color depending on its mood. When the bird is calm and relaxed, its skin resembles a pale red which can sometimes appear orange. This color changes to a bright red on its legs and feet when excited.Best on Black.