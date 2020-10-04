Previous
Just Look Up by gardenfolk
Photo 1373

Just Look Up

In this lockdown
just look up.
...Mamta Manglani

Katniss climbed in my husband's dresser. She seemed pretty happy in this sweater compartment. Katniss remained there for quite awhile, until I left the room.
Nice on Black.
4th October 2020 4th Oct 20

ace
@gardenfolk
Casablanca ace
Gorgeous as always
October 3rd, 2020  
