Is This Your Cat?

He is trying to move

into our house.

...Anonymous



Peanut Butter is a sweet boy. He is our neighbor cat and he has a beautiful park like backyard on the other side of the fence. However, he likes the activity and company (and Katniss) in our backyard. I think Peanut is lonely and craving attention.



Every time I step in the backyard, Peanut jumps on the fence and starts meowing and jumps down into our yard. It has upset Katniss with this interloper in her backyard sanctuary that she talked Sophie into sharing with her. The last kitty to come in our yard was Katniss.



There has been guttural growls and lots of hissing from Katniss towards Peanut because she wants to protect her domain. Sophie bounds out of the house and chases the cat back to his fence because she already accepted one kitty.



But as the days have progressed, Peanut has been taking more liberties and making his presence known every day. I did talked to the neighbors and they suggested spraying Peanut with water and I just cannot bring myself to do it. But on the other hand, I do not want a cat fight either. I am hoping Katniss and Sophie will learn to not feel threatened and they can all get along.



I try to reassure Katniss that she is the Queen and Sophie is the Princess and they come first.