to be bottomless.

While men believein the infinitesome pondswill be thoughtto be bottomless....Henry David ThoreauI was invited by a friend to take a trip to Apple Hill for the day. First stop was the pond at High Hill Ranch to feed the ducks and fish. I took up a bag of frozen peas for them. After feeding some ducks, I passed out handfuls of peas to the children around the pond so they could enjoy the experience too. I was having fun and forgot to take duck photos so here is a pond photo. I love the reflection of the surrounding trees on the water.Apple Hill is a family friendly place to visit, especially in the Fall for buying apples, pies, doughnuts and more. It looks like some of the farms are adding apple wine and hard cider too for the adults.