Through the Dancing Poppies by gardenfolk
Photo 1447

Through the Dancing Poppies

Through the dancing poppies
stole a breeze most softly
lulling to my soul.
...John Keats

I had to stop to take photos of the Iceland Poppies when on my way to my son's house.
It was a busy day and busy night too. Will try to catch up tomorrow.

https://www.thespruce.com/how-to-grow-and-care-for-iceland-poppies-5075743

17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Babs ace
Lovely vibrant colours.
December 17th, 2020  
