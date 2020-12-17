Sign up
Photo 1447
Through the Dancing Poppies
Through the dancing poppies
stole a breeze most softly
lulling to my soul.
...John Keats
I had to stop to take photos of the Iceland Poppies when on my way to my son's house.
It was a busy day and busy night too. Will try to catch up tomorrow.
https://www.thespruce.com/how-to-grow-and-care-for-iceland-poppies-5075743
17th December 2020
17th Dec 20
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
folsom
flowerbed
iceland-poppies
Babs
ace
Lovely vibrant colours.
December 17th, 2020
