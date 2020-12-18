The Later Days of Autumn

Autumn leaves shower

like gold, like rainbows

as the winds of change

begin to blow, signaling

the later days of autumn.

...Dan Millman



Our neighbor's red maple tree dropped quite a carpet of leaves in our backyard. Sophie Belle decided to sit a spell in them.



I took Sophie to the vet for her wellness check. I had her vet take a look at a double thick toenail on her back foot that her groomer discovered. As it turns out there was also a hard bump off the side of her foot pad. It was recommended that she get that affected toe amputated and a biopsy done on the growth. Poor Sophie.



We will probably schedule her surgery for January. The good news is, it doesn't seem to cause her pain. Hoping my sweet little girl will be OK. Best on Black.