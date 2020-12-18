Previous
The Later Days of Autumn by gardenfolk
Photo 1448

The Later Days of Autumn

Autumn leaves shower
like gold, like rainbows
as the winds of change
begin to blow, signaling
the later days of autumn.
...Dan Millman

Our neighbor's red maple tree dropped quite a carpet of leaves in our backyard. Sophie Belle decided to sit a spell in them.

I took Sophie to the vet for her wellness check. I had her vet take a look at a double thick toenail on her back foot that her groomer discovered. As it turns out there was also a hard bump off the side of her foot pad. It was recommended that she get that affected toe amputated and a biopsy done on the growth. Poor Sophie.

We will probably schedule her surgery for January. The good news is, it doesn't seem to cause her pain. Hoping my sweet little girl will be OK. Best on Black.
18th December 2020 18th Dec 20

Dione Giorgio
Fav. Very delightful shot. Beautiful colours and the dog looks amazed by all the leaves that surround him.
December 18th, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
This is adorable & the leaf colours are beautiful!
December 18th, 2020  
