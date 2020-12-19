I Bet You Can't Do This

I've been taking

a trapeze class

for the last

couple of years.

I'm working on my

double back flip

right now.

...Neil Patrick Harris



Can you hang on to the roof by your toenails? It amazes me how acrobatic and resourceful squirrels are, let alone fearless! They do not give up! They have scratched up and eaten part of the roof off this poor bird feeder.



I cannot believe how busy I have been and time poor to view your wonderful photos. I try to catch up but I am not doing a very good job. I will be out and about tomorrow too. Will catch up as soon as I can. I feel so far behind with Christmas too. Enjoy your weekend!