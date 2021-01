Today

A year from now

you will wish

you had started

Today.

...Karen Lamb



The time is now. We had a lovely sunset for the end of the first day of the new year. Nice on black.



Today we took down the Christmas decor and I organized the tea and spice cupboard. I took out the duplicates, the expired and what I no longer use. It's a start but I have several more cupboards and closets to go. Maybe this will be the year to par down the house.