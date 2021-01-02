Sign up
Photo 1463
When It Has Something To Say
The voice of a single raindrop
will always make a splash
when it has something to say.
...Anthony T. Hincks
2nd January 2021
2nd Jan 21
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
1456
1457
1458
1459
1460
1461
1462
1463
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Tags
droplets
,
beads
,
raindrops
