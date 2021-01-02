Previous
When It Has Something To Say by gardenfolk
Photo 1463

When It Has Something To Say

The voice of a single raindrop
will always make a splash
when it has something to say.
...Anthony T. Hincks

2nd January 2021

@gardenfolk
