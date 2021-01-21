Previous
Next
We Are All Visitors by gardenfolk
Photo 1482

We Are All Visitors

We are all visitors
to this time, this place.
We are just passing through.
Our purpose here is
to observe, to learn,
to grow, to love...and
then we return home.
...Australian Aboriginal Proverb

Our daily visit from the neighbor kitty, Peanut Butter. He is looking quite at home. :)
21st January 2021 21st Jan 21

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
406% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise