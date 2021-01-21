Sign up
Photo 1482
We Are All Visitors
We are all visitors
to this time, this place.
We are just passing through.
Our purpose here is
to observe, to learn,
to grow, to love...and
then we return home.
...Australian Aboriginal Proverb
Our daily visit from the neighbor kitty, Peanut Butter. He is looking quite at home. :)
21st January 2021
21st Jan 21
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
cat
,
kitty
,
peanut-butter
,
orange-tabby
,
glider-chairs
