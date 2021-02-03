Previous
The River by gardenfolk
Photo 1495

The River

A dream is like a river
ever changing as it flows
and a dreamer's just a vessel
that must follow where it goes.
...Garth Brooks

The River-Garth Brooks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tAgUQ7lMKOs

https://www.mtdemocrat.com/news/no-hands-bridge-becomes-landmark/
Pam Knowler ace
Fabulous B&W image - I was thinking "dreamlike" when I read your words. Gorgeous conversion!!
February 3rd, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful b/w image -
February 3rd, 2021  
