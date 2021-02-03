Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1495
The River
A dream is like a river
ever changing as it flows
and a dreamer's just a vessel
that must follow where it goes.
...Garth Brooks
The River-Garth Brooks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tAgUQ7lMKOs
https://www.mtdemocrat.com/news/no-hands-bridge-becomes-landmark/
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
b&w
,
auburn
,
north-fork-american-river
,
mountain-quarries-railroad-bridge
Pam Knowler
ace
Fabulous B&W image - I was thinking "dreamlike" when I read your words. Gorgeous conversion!!
February 3rd, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a wonderful b/w image -
February 3rd, 2021
