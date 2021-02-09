Sign up
Photo 1501
If You Decided To Look
What would you see
if you decided to look
at life differently?
...Anonymous
Guess who is coming to dinner? He is already on the patio table. Escargot? I don’t think this is the edible kind.
Best on Black.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Snail
https://www.cookingchanneltv.com/recipes/escargots-in-garlic-and-parsley-butter-2124879
9th February 2021
9th Feb 21
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
snail
,
table
,
patio-bricks
Maggiemae
ace
If he is not the edible kind then if you tasted him, it would be horrible!
February 9th, 2021
