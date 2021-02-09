Previous
Next
If You Decided To Look by gardenfolk
Photo 1501

If You Decided To Look

What would you see
if you decided to look
at life differently?
...Anonymous

Guess who is coming to dinner? He is already on the patio table. Escargot? I don’t think this is the edible kind.
Best on Black.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Snail

https://www.cookingchanneltv.com/recipes/escargots-in-garlic-and-parsley-butter-2124879



9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
411% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
If he is not the edible kind then if you tasted him, it would be horrible!
February 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise