As Time Goes By by gardenfolk
As Time Goes By

You must remember this
A kiss is still as kiss,
a sigh is just a sigh
The fundamental things apply
As time goes by.
...Herman Hupfeld

I met my husband on February 19th, our "meet cute" anniversary. We were engaged 5 months later and married by 7 months. And here we are 39 years later...as time goes by. ❤️

As Time Goes By...sung by Dooley Wilson
https://youtu.be/d22CiKMPpaY

https://www.songfacts.com/lyrics/arthur-dooley-wilson/as-time-goes-by
19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

