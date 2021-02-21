Previous
Next
Claw Your Way To the Top by gardenfolk
Photo 1513

Claw Your Way To the Top

You can only
sleep your way
to the middle.
You have to
claw your way
to the top.
...Sharon Stone

My, what long claws you have, Peanut Butter! They look more like talons! No wonder you can scale our fence with the greatest of ease. :)
21st February 2021 21st Feb 21

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
414% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise