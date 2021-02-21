Sign up
Photo 1513
Claw Your Way To the Top
You can only
sleep your way
to the middle.
You have to
claw your way
to the top.
...Sharon Stone
My, what long claws you have, Peanut Butter! They look more like talons! No wonder you can scale our fence with the greatest of ease. :)
21st February 2021
21st Feb 21
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
b&w
,
table
,
tabby
,
claws
,
stretching
,
peanut-butter
,
for2021
