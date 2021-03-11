Previous
Next
Be Like Water by gardenfolk
Photo 1531

Be Like Water

Be like water.
Show others
their reflection
with coolness.
...Devya

This was taken at the UC Davis arboretum last weekend.

https://www.tripadvisor.com/Attraction_Review-g32283-d142939-Reviews-UC_Davis_Arboretum_and_Public_Garden-Davis_California.html
11th March 2021 11th Mar 21

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
419% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
Wow, that is some over-the-top color--and I dig it!
March 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise