Photo 1531
Be Like Water
Be like water.
Show others
their reflection
with coolness.
...Devya
This was taken at the UC Davis arboretum last weekend.
https://www.tripadvisor.com/Attraction_Review-g32283-d142939-Reviews-UC_Davis_Arboretum_and_Public_Garden-Davis_California.html
11th March 2021
11th Mar 21
Tags
nature
,
reflection
,
water
,
arboretum
,
davis
,
sycamore-tree-branch
,
pink-trees
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Wow, that is some over-the-top color--and I dig it!
March 11th, 2021
