Photo 1535
Did She Just Say...
Did she just say
"no more cat treats"?
...Anonymous
Peanut Butter came over several times today while Katniss was sleeping. He is a sweet boy.
Nice on Black.
15th March 2021
15th Mar 21
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
10th March 2021 12:41pm
Tags
portrait
,
cat
,
boy
,
tabby
,
neighbor
,
peanut-butter
gloria jones
ace
Sweet portrait :)
March 16th, 2021
