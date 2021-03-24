Previous
Next
Chic Outerwear by gardenfolk
Photo 1544

Chic Outerwear

Winter dressing
is all about having
chic outerwear.
...George Kotsiopoulos

Katniss has her full winter cowl neck and coat.
Nice on Black.
24th March 2021 24th Mar 21

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
423% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Paula C ace
Beautiful cat
March 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise