Photo 1544
Chic Outerwear
Winter dressing
is all about having
chic outerwear.
...George Kotsiopoulos
Katniss has her full winter cowl neck and coat.
Nice on Black.
24th March 2021
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
24th March 2021 12:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eyes
,
rocks
,
grass
,
cat
,
kitty
,
patio
,
fur
,
katniss
Paula C
ace
Beautiful cat
March 24th, 2021
