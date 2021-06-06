Previous
Next
A Beacon of Hope by gardenfolk
Photo 1617

A Beacon of Hope

Be a guiding light,
a safe harbor,
a beacon of hope
and a solid foundation
for those around you.
...Jennifer Gayle

Los Angeles Harbor Light is also known as Angels Gate Light. This lighthouse was constructed in 1913. It is located in California, at San Pedro Breakwater, in Los Angeles Harbor.

The lighthouse is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It is the only lighthouse in the world that emits an emerald-colored light.

Unfortunately, it is inaccessible to the public but can be seen from Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro Breakwater or by boat. I photographed it last year when I visited Santa Catalina Island.
6th June 2021 6th Jun 21

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
443% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise