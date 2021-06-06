A Beacon of Hope

Be a guiding light,

a safe harbor,

a beacon of hope

and a solid foundation

for those around you.

...Jennifer Gayle



Los Angeles Harbor Light is also known as Angels Gate Light. This lighthouse was constructed in 1913. It is located in California, at San Pedro Breakwater, in Los Angeles Harbor.



The lighthouse is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It is the only lighthouse in the world that emits an emerald-colored light.



Unfortunately, it is inaccessible to the public but can be seen from Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro Breakwater or by boat. I photographed it last year when I visited Santa Catalina Island.