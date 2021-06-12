Previous
The Only Lasting Beauty by gardenfolk
Photo 1624

The Only Lasting Beauty

The only lasting beauty
is the beauty of the heart.
...Rumi

My neighbor's Southern Magnolia tree. So delicate and smells heavenly.

A lot on my mind and time poor. Sorry I haven't had time to leave comments.
I hope you all have a good weekend.
12th June 2021

