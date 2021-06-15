Opening Day

Opening day.

All you have to do

is say the words and

you feel the shutters

thrown wide,

the room air out,

the light pour in.

...Mary Schmich



California is moving forward with a dramatic grand reopening of the economy on June 15 that will remove nearly all the restrictions residents have been living with since March 2020. If all goes as expected and promised, our 15 month-long ordeal of public health restrictions, mandates, bans and color-coded tiers to stem the Covid-19 pandemic will finally come to an end. The virus, diminished but not defeated, has killed 62,500 Californias and counting. Glad I got my vaccines in March.



