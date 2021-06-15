Previous
Opening day.
All you have to do
is say the words and
you feel the shutters
thrown wide,
the room air out,
the light pour in.
...Mary Schmich

California is moving forward with a dramatic grand reopening of the economy on June 15 that will remove nearly all the restrictions residents have been living with since March 2020. If all goes as expected and promised, our 15 month-long ordeal of public health restrictions, mandates, bans and color-coded tiers to stem the Covid-19 pandemic will finally come to an end. The virus, diminished but not defeated, has killed 62,500 Californias and counting. Glad I got my vaccines in March.

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Mandates may be lifting, but I'm still gonna be super cautious. This thing ain't gone, that's for sure. Hopefully we can all stay safe while getting back to "normal"!
June 15th, 2021  
Graeme Stevens ace
I'll admit nothing!
June 15th, 2021  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot and good news, I'm with Jenn here! Stay safe
June 15th, 2021  
