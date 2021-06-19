Previous
Nothing is Absolute by gardenfolk
Nothing is absolute.
Everything changes,
everything moves,
everything revolves,
everything flies and
goes away.
...Frieda Kahlo

I love cloud patterns. I find them so interesting. Long rows of cumulus clouds are called "Cloud Streets".

https://earthsky.org/earth/what-are-cloud-streets/



19th June 2021 19th Jun 21

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
446% complete

Shutterbug ace
Awesome photo of clouds. Beautiful capture.
June 20th, 2021  
Heather
These "Cloud Streets" are stunning!
June 20th, 2021  
