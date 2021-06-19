Sign up
Photo 1631
Nothing is Absolute
Nothing is absolute.
Everything changes,
everything moves,
everything revolves,
everything flies and
goes away.
...Frieda Kahlo
I love cloud patterns. I find them so interesting. Long rows of cumulus clouds are called "Cloud Streets".
https://earthsky.org/earth/what-are-cloud-streets/
19th June 2021
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Taken
20th June 2021 1:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
clouds
,
cloudscape
,
cloud-streets
Shutterbug
ace
Awesome photo of clouds. Beautiful capture.
June 20th, 2021
Heather
These "Cloud Streets" are stunning!
June 20th, 2021
