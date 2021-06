The Real Measure of Your Wealth

The real measure of your wealth

is how much you'd be worth

if you lost all your money.

...Unknown



Our son, Devin, made this origami shirt out of a twenty dollar bill for his dad on Father's Day. Devin enjoyed origami while growing up and made some interesting pieces. He entered a few, rather large and 3D ones, in the California State Fair that earned him a blue ribbon.



Happy Father's Day to those who celebrate.