Let There Be Light

Where there is darkness

Let there be light.

...Francis of Assisi



Finally after years of waiting, I have lights in our backyard! I can now see Sophie Belle, my little black dog, when she goes out at night before heading to bed. And there is less of a chance for me to fall over something in the dark.



The entire backyard is lined with outdoor lights strung along the fence...240 bulbs. I originally wanted them to hang above and zig zag across the lawn but I am happy they are up.



Now, I can go out at night and water the plants when it is cooler or sit at the table and enjoy the evening. I can listen to the birds that sing all night, hear the wind through the trees and the wind chimes are soothing too.



Sophie Belle and sometimes Peanut Butter, the neighbor kitty, keep me company. Unfortunately, if I let Katniss out at night she can be a sneaky snake. She doesn't leave the yard but she gets under the chaise or goes where I cannot reach her to bring her back inside.



I am loving the summer evenings in our backyard, now that there is lighting! I am out after midnight for 30-45 minutes.