Flowers Are Calling by gardenfolk
Photo 1643

Flowers Are Calling

Life begins the day
you start a garden.
...Chinese Proverb

The flowers all seem to be in bloom...the fortnight lilies, agapanthus (purple and white), star jasmine, gardenias and white roses. The crepe myrtles too. Happy July.
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful
July 1st, 2021  
haskar ace
A wonderful capture. Lovely light and details.
July 1st, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
superb capture
July 1st, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
Fresh and with natural light. I could be there! fav
July 1st, 2021  
