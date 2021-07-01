Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1643
Flowers Are Calling
Life begins the day
you start a garden.
...Chinese Proverb
The flowers all seem to be in bloom...the fortnight lilies, agapanthus (purple and white), star jasmine, gardenias and white roses. The crepe myrtles too. Happy July.
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
4
5
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
1643
photos
210
followers
94
following
450% complete
1636
1637
1638
1639
1640
1641
1642
1643
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
flowers
,
leaves
,
water-droplets
,
fortnight-lilies
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful
July 1st, 2021
haskar
ace
A wonderful capture. Lovely light and details.
July 1st, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
superb capture
July 1st, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
Fresh and with natural light. I could be there! fav
July 1st, 2021
